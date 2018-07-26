Beer Glass With Magic 8-Ball Fortune Teller In The Bottom

In why the hell didn't I think of that news, this is the $14 Barbuzzo Mystic Pint Glass, a 27-ounce plastic drinking glass invented by someone so drunk they don't know how many ounces are in a pint. The bottom of the glass contains one of those Magic-8 Ball style fortune telling dice, complete with 20 different answers. *shaking glass, spilling beer absolutely everywhere* Am I going to get lucky tonight? 'No, but from the look of that bouncer, you're about to get your ass handed to you.' Hmmm, not the butt-play I was hoping for.

Keep going for a handful more shots.

Thanks again to Julie-Ann, who agrees bars should buy these with dies that read 'Have another and ask me again' on every side.