Beer Bottle Opener That Also Replaces Tops

This is the $15 Open - Close Bottle Capper available from Uncommon Goods. Not only can it open a beer, it can also replace the lid. Cool, but I already have a recapper, it's called a pound from my fist. Besides, why would you ever want to reseal a beer anyways? Just drink it already. What the hell are you doing, give me that. *chugs* Aaaaaaah. There are only two reasons to ever recap a beer, and one involves tricking an enemy into drinking deadly poison. "And the other?" Urine.

Thanks to hairless, who was talking about this like it's the best thing since sliced bread, even though everybody knows the best thing since sliced bread will always be sandwiches.