Awww: Baby Peacock Practices Showing Its Feathers

July 16, 2018

baby-peacock.jpg

This is a video of a rescued baby peacock named Drew practicing flaunting his feathers like a grownup. Precious moments. They grow up so fast, don't they? I'm just assuming -- it could take peacocks 200 years to mature for all I know, which is very little. I've only gotten one Jeopardy answer right in my entire life. "And he forgot to phrase it like a question." Whatever, mom, God!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to Leslie P, who is quickly moving to the front of the class where all the best students sit.

