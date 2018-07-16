Awww: Baby Peacock Practices Showing Its Feathers
This is a video of a rescued baby peacock named Drew practicing flaunting his feathers like a grownup. Precious moments. They grow up so fast, don't they? I'm just assuming -- it could take peacocks 200 years to mature for all I know, which is very little. I've only gotten one Jeopardy answer right in my entire life. "And he forgot to phrase it like a question." Whatever, mom, God!
Keep going for the video.
Thanks again to Leslie P, who is quickly moving to the front of the class where all the best students sit.
