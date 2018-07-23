Aquarium Fish Try To Catch A Laser Pointer Dot

July 23, 2018

This is a video of a group of freshwater aquarium fish chasing a red laser pointer dot. Who knew fish and cats were so similar? I bet they're only a couple DNA nucleotides apart from each other genetically. "I doubt that." You're a geneticist? "No." Do you teach genetics in college? "No." So what's the basis for your argument? "Common sense." Let's settle this with an arm wrestling match. "Did you wash your hands after going to the bathroom?" If you refuse to play it's a forfeit and I win.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Linby, for reminding me of the time I taped a laser pointer on a string to the ceiling fan and my cat destroyed the entire living room.

