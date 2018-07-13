Apple Store Robbed Of $27,000 In Display Merchandise In 30 Seconds

This is some security cam footage from the Apple Store in the Fashion Fair mall in Fresno, California of a group of robbers who rush in, grab a bunch of display merchandise worth around $27,000 (well, not worth that -- but that's what they would sell for), then running out. Pretty much everyone in the store just freezes while they do their thing, expect the guy in the white shirt who attempts to block the door, but goes down like a sack of flour when the robbers plow into him. Now I'm no security expert, but somebody in the Gizmodo comments said that Apple display products will just brick themselves upon leaving the store's Wi-Fi, or Apple can just brick/track them remotely. Those do not sound like very smart things to steal unless you already have a buyer waiting for you inside the mall. *panting, making frantic phone call* Where the hell are you?! "In front of Auntie Ann's Pretzels like we agreed." I said Orange Julius!

Keep going for the video while I peruse Craigslist for $1 bricked MacBooks.

