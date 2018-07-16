An Hour Of 1980's Video Game Commercials

(above) Asteroids for Atari

This is an hour compilation of video game commercials from the 1980's. There aren't really any Nintendo ones though, they're all for like Commodore and Atari and Intellivision games. The 80's were weird. I didn't watch the whole thing, but I don't really remember any of the commercials I did see. Of course my dad says I act like I was born yesterday, so I might have been, which sucks because that means my next birthday is forever away.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Luc, who agrees video game graphics have improved a little since the 80's.