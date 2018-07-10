Ahahahahahaha: The Sizzle Reel For Mountain Dew's 2011 Call Of Duty XP Tournament

July 10, 2018

This is the hard to watch sizzle reel from Mountain Dew's 2011 Call of Duty XP Tournament that took place in Los Angeles, California. It starts bad and gets worse from there before getting even worse than that. I had to watch it in parts to break it up into almost manageable pieces, although I still gagged a lot. Remember in middle school when an older kid on the back of the school bus convinced you that the Yellow #5 food coloring found in Mountain Dew makes your penis shrink? Well that's 100% true which is why I drink it by the 2-liter.

Keep going for the video and try to watch it all the way through in one sitting -- it's a doozy.

Thanks to Ash, who can't believe things looked so much more promising back in 2011.

  • I honestly expected much worse. Why the hell were they painting everyone like juggalos? WTF did that have to do with anything?

  • I do fucking LOVE with term "sizzle reel" though.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I thought Juggalos hated Mt Dew.

  • TheMajesticWaterRuffalo

    Moon Mist and Mountain Dew look similar if you don't know how to read.

  • Steve Jones

    Rank up your game?

    More like Rank up your shame!!

  • Doog

    "We came, we Dew'd, we kicked its butt"

  • Andyman7714

    Son, yer face is painted.

  • Lone Skeleton

    Geoff Keighley is the most cringeworthy man in this video, made uncomfortable by proximity to both Mtn Dew and a real life Woman.

  • Forblat

    I prefer Dunkey's take

    https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • typowned

    If you remove all the nerds and the face painting, that kind of looked fun. Now hand me some liquid diabetes, errr... "game fuel" and let's rage!

  • JayStrang

    Without those things all you have is an empty warehouse.

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    makes me want a Mountain Dew

  • Jenness

    You mean "Game Fuel"

  • GeneralDisorder

    Gross. Mountain Dew tastes like something humans should drink. Game fuel on the other hand... Wait. I actually don't know.

  • Bling Nye

    Ow, fuck, cringe cramp.

  • TheQiwiMan
  • Ollie Williams

    Yikes.

