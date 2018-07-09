A Robotic Burger Making Machine That Can Produce 240 Burgers/Hour 'With No Human Interaction'

This is a video demonstration of the burger making machine constructed by the Creator restaurant in San Francisco. After being filled with the raw ingredients (including beef, which is ground by the machine before cooking them), it can produce a $6 burger every 30 seconds for a total of 120/hour (although the restaurant plans on having two of the machines for a total production of 240 burgers/hour). The machines also require no human interaction minus being refilled with raw ingredients (which are all chopped/sliced/shredded by the robot for each individual order) when they run low. Impressive. For reference, on the Fourth of July I challenged myself to cook one burger from start to finish in a minute and a half but it was super raw in the middle and I still diarrhea and am starting to get really worried/dehydrated.

Thanks to blue16, who agrees you might not find a hair in your burger, but you could find a nut or bolt.