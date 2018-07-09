A Robotic Burger Making Machine That Can Produce 240 Burgers/Hour 'With No Human Interaction'

July 9, 2018

robotic-burger-maker.jpg

This is a video demonstration of the burger making machine constructed by the Creator restaurant in San Francisco. After being filled with the raw ingredients (including beef, which is ground by the machine before cooking them), it can produce a $6 burger every 30 seconds for a total of 120/hour (although the restaurant plans on having two of the machines for a total production of 240 burgers/hour). The machines also require no human interaction minus being refilled with raw ingredients (which are all chopped/sliced/shredded by the robot for each individual order) when they run low. Impressive. For reference, on the Fourth of July I challenged myself to cook one burger from start to finish in a minute and a half but it was super raw in the middle and I still diarrhea and am starting to get really worried/dehydrated.

Keep going for one more shot and the video.

robotic-burger-maker-2.jpg

Thanks to blue16, who agrees you might not find a hair in your burger, but you could find a nut or bolt.

  • Bling Nye

    Hey, can the meat grinder hopper hold a whole person, or like, half? Asking for a friend...

  • Wooder

    This automation is the slowest minimum wage person ever. Move over disabled worker we have this automation that goes even slower.
    They based this automation on the lowest standards and work ethic for a minimum wage worker.

    Eric Ord is my dad! ooooooohhhhhh the horror!

  • Ez

    Spongebob could still out-flip it.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    Would these small companies stop disrupting our BILLION dollar industries already?? Companies 1-6 were fine and all, but # 7 shocked me! You won't believe what the burger flipping machine looks like now!

  • TheQiwiMan

    #FightForFifteen

  • Nicholas Conrad

    And now let's all give a big round of applause to the $15 minimum wage for making greasy teenagers obsolete. Hear that kids? Better get your degree in robot repair quick, before they teach robots how to do that!

    Oh, and screw you, eric ord!

  • SmokeThatSkinWagon

    Good - I'm looking forward to the automation of all this low skill/high labor work. Then everyone can focus more on doing/creating things that are more fulfilling.

    And I'll second you: Screw you, eric ord!

  • Bling Nye

    I wonder what the world would be like if all the shitty jobs were automated and everyone was guaranteed a minimum quality of life wage to subsist on; if you wanted more, you could work for it. Or you could just exist at the minimum "safe" level and spend all your time creating art, or studying, or whatever....

    Just makes me think of all the creative souls that might come up with some amazing contributions to humanity, if only they had the time to explore them.

  • TheQiwiMan

    But... Eric Ord is love.

    Eric Ord is life.

  • TheQiwiMan
