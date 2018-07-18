A Fireworks Baby Gender Reveal Goes Wrong

This is a video of a fireworks-based gender reveal in Philadelphia starring two parents who decided to set the fireworks on the absolute flimsiest thing they could possibly find. In this case, a collapsable clothes drying rack. Unsurprisingly, the fireworks fall over and begin shooting at the crowd of friends and family gathered for this momentous occasion, sending them all scrambling for cover (some received minor burns, but there were no serious injures). Based on the explosion right in front of the camera, I take it they're having a baby girl, and I sincerely hope they use more sense while baby-proofing their home than they did while choosing a fireworks launchpad.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Luc, who plans on using a powerful laser to reveal the gender of his baby on the moon. That was my idea!