A Comparison Of How Much Air Is In Different Brand Bags Of Chips

July 17, 2018

percentage-of-air-in-chip-bags-1.jpg

This is an infographic (full graphic with even more info below) created by the folks at Kitchen Cabinet Kings using the water displacement method to determine the air-to-chip ratio for 14 different brands of bagged chips (plus canned Pringles). The results may surprise you. Or they might not surprise you at all. I'm definitely going to surprise you though when I jump out from around the corner of the chip aisle at the grocery store. Hoho, gotcha! Oooooh, chips and dip, nice choice, you going to a party? "Thinking about it. I see your cart's full of nothing but condoms, pudding packs, and Fruit By The Foot." *winks* I'm also going to a party.

Keep going for the full infographic with even more learning to be had.

air-in-chip-bags-inforgraphic-full.jpg

Thanks to Vex, who agrees if you want to buy chips with the least amount of air, go with Oreos.

  • Charles Mann

    This series is a complete copy of this one done way better a couple of years back!
    http://www.bbc.com/future/s...

  • Jenness

    I knew it!!! * just wanted to say that but really thinks this is kind of bullshit pseudo-science that is skewed w/out real facts *

  • James Mcelroy

    this price comparison is a bit ridiculous, we don't pay by the CC based on packaging volume, we pay per ounce of product. it could be 3 ounces of chip and 99% air, i mean nitrogen, and cost the same as 3 ounces of chips with 50% nitrogen.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    If Doritos bag are 48% chips, how did they came about the fact that 9 out of 10 trucks don't need to be on the road?

    Also, nitrogen gas in bulk in about $0.50 per gallon. It's not the nitrogen in the bag that cost money, it's the chips mostly. You could receive the same amount of chips all crushed in a smaller bag and save only about $0.08 in costs.

  • Bling Nye

    This is a bullshit infographic that's actually straight up advertising gimmick for Kitchen Cabinet Kings...

    If you look at the site this infographic comes from, their sole source is a BBC article...(hilariously linked as the single entry after the plural "Sources:") about a visual artist who decides to measure the air content of various chip brands; the part about the trucks is just a claim (unsubstantiated as far as I can tell) made by the guy, Hargreaves, "“For example, 86 out of every 100 trucks carrying Doritos don't need to be on the road. That’s a big carbon footprint!”"

    Who fucking knows where he came up with that number.

  • Doog

    I'm really confused by the "86 out of 100 trucks" bit. It specifically mentions Doritos, which at 48% air would presumably be like 48 out of 100 trucks at most, right? I mean even that is obviously failing to take into account tons of factors, but I'm not sure what factors would get you higher than that.

  • James Mcelroy

    8 cents in nitrogen, and probably an appreciable amount in transpiration fuel costs, but on the aggregate, that's probably a staggering amount. (also $0.50/gallon sounds high).

  • Doog

    They should use helium instead which would make the trucks lighter and lower fuel costs!

  • TheQiwiMan

    Let's all demand they remove the air and then when all the chips inevitably show up smashed to crumbs, let's all demand they change the recipes to make the chips harder, then when the chips become gross and stale-tasting, let's all demand that they make them taste better, then when they still show up smashed to crumbs, let's demand they put the air back in.

  • James Mcelroy

    alternatively, we could make them more uniform/stackable and vacuum pack them. this would be easier for corn chips, potato chips may be another problem.

  • James Mcelroy

    but with like a pull tab to inflate them at the store or at home or something. (what could go wrong)

