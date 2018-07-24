A Challenger Appears!: Two Fighting Impalas Get Interrupted

This is a video of two male impalas doing a little head-to-head combat in South Africa's Kruger National Park when SPOILER SPOILER SPOILER oh wait I guess the video title will give it away anyways: a leopard who had been tracking the two tries to dive in for an attack. Unfortunately for it, the two impalas take off in opposite directions, leaving the leopard just standing there staring at the person filming, silently begging them not to upload the clip to Youtube.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Tank, who's pretty sure that leopard was actually considering if the people on the back of the truck would make easier prey.