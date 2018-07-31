A Back To The Future Inspired Cover Of Huey Lewis And The News' 'The Power Of Love' Performed On Toy Instruments

July 31, 2018

This is a video of THE WACKIDS performing a cover of Huey Lewis And The News' 'The Power Of Love' entirely with toy instruments (previously: a toy instrument Rage Against The Machine cover). The power of love: it's strong, and it can make you do crazy things. LIKE TIME TRAVEL. Granted I've never time traveled for love before, but I'm certainly open to it. "Love and banging dinosaurs are two totally different things." *peering over top of tortoiseshell eyeglasses* Are they though -- are they? "Yes." Okay then I'm open to both.

Thanks to carey, who informed me the power of love is the most powerful force in the universe. Damn, I was hoping you were going to say it's my biceps.

  • GeneralDisorder

    If I ever owned a DeLorean I'd want a license plate that says something like BBTFSUX or FUKBTTF. I don't think the state would let me spell out fuk on a license plate though.

    I'd also want a "stage 2" like the one Matt Farah has or had.

  • Bosun Higgs

    "I'm sorry, you're just too darn loud."

  • Andyman7714

    Two of the three are fully functional instruments that are a step up from being actual "toys".

  • TheQiwiMan

    This made me smile.

    Forced me to, actually.

    It was quite painful.

  • FearlessFarris

    It's good, but it's no "Killing in the Name Of."

    http://geekologie.com/2017/...

  • Corky McButterpants

    Brilliant! Which led me to... https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • Bling Nye

    It's the degree of musical juxtaposition. Nothing will beat that but more of the same.

