A Back To The Future Inspired Cover Of Huey Lewis And The News' 'The Power Of Love' Performed On Toy Instruments

This is a video of THE WACKIDS performing a cover of Huey Lewis And The News' 'The Power Of Love' entirely with toy instruments (previously: a toy instrument Rage Against The Machine cover). The power of love: it's strong, and it can make you do crazy things. LIKE TIME TRAVEL. Granted I've never time traveled for love before, but I'm certainly open to it. "Love and banging dinosaurs are two totally different things." *peering over top of tortoiseshell eyeglasses* Are they though -- are they? "Yes." Okay then I'm open to both.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to carey, who informed me the power of love is the most powerful force in the universe. Damn, I was hoping you were going to say it's my biceps.