$440,000: You Can Now Buy That Arm-Mounted Jetpack Suit

July 24, 2018

Remember that jetpack suit created by Gravity Industries (previously posted HERE and HERE)? Well now it's commercially available through an exclusive deal with UK department store chain Selfridges (the logical choice) for only $440,000. I mean, really, who needs a house or absolutely anything else anyways?

The suit along with all its components weighs 27kg [~60 pounds] and can fly at altitudes of 12,000 feet (3,658 meters) with a top speed of 32mph. Five gas turbine engines are fixed to the arms and back of its carbon fiber exoskeleton that gives the suit a flying time of up to four minutes. The suit is assembled from 3D-printed parts. Included in the price is a mandatory training on how to fly and maneuver it.

Wait -- it can fly to 12,000 feet but only has a flight time of UP TO four minutes? Is that even enough fuel to get to 12,000 before screaming back down to earth? *crunches the numbers, probably completely wrong* Nope, you'd hit a max altitude of 11,264 feet before running out of fuel. Now I'm not saying this jetpack suit isn't all it's cracked up to be, but I am saying I wouldn't be the least bit surprised to find out it's actually powered entirely by hamster wheels.

Keep going for a video of inventor Richard Browning flying around in front of a Selfridges to promote the jetpack, which also includes an interview where Richard states they're working on another version with up to 9 minutes of flight time, or about a third of almost decent.

Thanks to v, who

Whatever Works: A Neck Hammock Designed To Improve Health

Previous Story

The Aerodynamics And Drag Coefficient Of Various Star Wars Ships

Next Story
  • David Shire

    Sheesh. The X-Jet (seen here https://www.youtube.com/wat... could do 60 mph, had a 10,000 ft service ceiling, and could run for 45 minutes on a tank. Long way to go for these chaps. Of course, the x-jet weighed 400 lbs so the 60 lbs of this unit is pretty special.

  • Arm powered? How jacked is this guy? That's like doing dips with 60 pounds on your back for 4 minutes.

  • adsffda

    we should all chip in to buy one for that batman guy, make letting us design his costume a condition for being loaned powers (and if he ever takes the costume off the jetpack defaults to me because this was my idea)

    I'll get us started by pledging $0.3

  • Megatron Jenkins

    I'll add my two cents worth, lol.

  • The_Wretched

    I want one. I don't need functional shoulders anymore.

  • Douchy McDouche

    4 minutes. That's enough time to crash it like 30 times.

  • Mark

    I would rather have that jet powered hover board (Green Goblin)

  • MustacheHam

    Still less expensive than the collection of hospital bills that'll come soon after. >3>

  • Frédéric Purenne

    WHAT? Are they trying to recuperate their R&D by selling three of them or something?

  • Meh

    Ridiculous pricing.

  • Bling Nye

    How long til some jackass flies over a crowd and cooks people's heads?

    Sidenote: I want one.

  • Mark

    lol

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: a step in the right direction, damn rich people, expensive, for sale, i'm flying jack!, jet powered, jetpack, real products that exist, that's too much, to infinity and beyond!, video, why does the future always have to be so expensive?
Previous Post
Next Post