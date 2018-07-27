Not Bad: 3/4 Scale Arcade Cabinet Games For $299

(above, Centipede is on a riser so the controls sit at regular arcade game height)

This is the lineup of Arcade 1-Up 3/4 scale arcade games available for pre-order for $299 (retail $399). Each officially licensed game is a ~48" replica of the original ~72" arcade games, with the same control layout and a 17-inch screen. Each assemble-yourself cabinet weighs around 60 pounds and includes four different playable games (except Street Fighter). The games are as follows, with the first game also being the design on the cabinet:

Asteroids/Tempest/Major Havoc/Lunar Lander

Rampage/Gauntlet/Joust/Defender Centipede/Crystal Castles/Missile Command/Millipede Street Fighter II Champion Edition/Street Fighter II Turbo/Street Fighter II Super Final Fight/Ghosts 'N Goblins/1944/Strider

You can also buy a riser (sold separately, or construct your own) that makes the controls sit at the same height as they would on a full-scale arcade version. Otherwise you need to sit down to play. Personally, I prefer sitting, but that's just me and I often run out of breath standing. "You're unhealthy." I'm like three miles tall! The air is thin up here, but I can pee over Mount Everest. "I thought you like to sit to pee." That's true, I do, I'm just saying if I wanted.

Keep going for a video of the games at E3.

Thanks to Luc, who wants to know if the cabinet can withstand a good thrashing after I kick his ass as Chun-Li ten times in a row.