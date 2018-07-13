21.33 Square Feet: The World's Largest Commercially Available Pizza

This is a Guinness World Record video about the world's largest commercially available pizza, an 8-foot by 2-foot 8-inch (96" x 32") pie sold by the Moontower Pizza Bar in Burlson, Texas, with a total of 21.33 (repeating of course) square feet of surface area ($300, includes one topping, limited delivery area, requires 48 hours notice). For reference, the previous record holder was Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria in Los Angeles, who sells a 54" x 54" pie ($250 for cheese, additional toppings $20, limited delivery area from its Northridge location, requires 24 hours notice) with 20.25 square feet of surface area. Both are impressive, but I still give props to Big Mama's & Papa's. They should at least continue to be recognized as the purveyors of the world's largest commercially available pizza that isn't just a long, skinny-ass rectangle. "Those sound like fighting words, GW!" Oh shit, do they?! I didn't mean for them to, but I'll put on my Karate Kid headband just in case.

Keep going for a video about the pizza while I email both company offering to be judge in a taste-test.

Thanks to me, for daring to click a suggested video on Youtube. *shrug* I'm an adventurous spirit. "Did you really just thank yourself?" And I don't do it often enough.