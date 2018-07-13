21.33 Square Feet: The World's Largest Commercially Available Pizza

July 13, 2018

largest-commercially-available-pizza.jpg

This is a Guinness World Record video about the world's largest commercially available pizza, an 8-foot by 2-foot 8-inch (96" x 32") pie sold by the Moontower Pizza Bar in Burlson, Texas, with a total of 21.33 (repeating of course) square feet of surface area ($300, includes one topping, limited delivery area, requires 48 hours notice). For reference, the previous record holder was Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria in Los Angeles, who sells a 54" x 54" pie ($250 for cheese, additional toppings $20, limited delivery area from its Northridge location, requires 24 hours notice) with 20.25 square feet of surface area. Both are impressive, but I still give props to Big Mama's & Papa's. They should at least continue to be recognized as the purveyors of the world's largest commercially available pizza that isn't just a long, skinny-ass rectangle. "Those sound like fighting words, GW!" Oh shit, do they?! I didn't mean for them to, but I'll put on my Karate Kid headband just in case.

Keep going for a video about the pizza while I email both company offering to be judge in a taste-test.

Thanks to me, for daring to click a suggested video on Youtube. *shrug* I'm an adventurous spirit. "Did you really just thank yourself?" And I don't do it often enough.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Pizza is what you order when you realize you're on your third glass of wine and haven't even started making dinner yet. Who can plan those precious moments 48 hours in advance??

  • Nicholas Conrad

    I think you misspelled 'breakfast'!

    http://cdn.funnyisms.com/84...

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Fyi, file under 'learned the hard way': don't ever image search 'self burn'. 😮🤮😰

  • Forblat

    Big Mamas & Papas 4 lyfe

  • Munihausen

    Green peppers on pizza?

