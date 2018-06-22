World Cup Attendee Lights Cigarette in Stands With A Magician's Flaming Wallet

June 22, 2018

flaming-wallet-lighter-at-world-cup.jpg

This is a short video of a World Cup 2018 attendee (who looks suspiciously like he might be Mac's son from It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia) in Russia lighting a cigarette in the stands thanks to a magician's flaming wallet. Apparently lighters of any kind aren't allowed in the stadiums, but security doesn't check for magic flaming prop wallets. This is valuable information. Now just how I'm going to use this valuable information remains to be seen, but I can almost guarantee it will involve accidentally setting my pants on fire.

Keep going for the video, complete with commentator commentary.

Thanks to Marc B, who agrees where there's a will, there's a way.

Good Job: Hotel Valet Manages To Park Porsche Under An SUV

Previous Story

Less Pouring, More Drinking: A Self-Filling Wine Glass With A Reservoir

Next Story
  • adsffda
  • adsffda

    I love finding practical uses for cursed items

    any wizard who thinks "who would want a wallet that bursts into flames when accessed/incinerates it's contents. (mwahaha i'll trick the adventurers into burning their money, i'm such a troll)" is shortsighted indeed

  • Jenness

    I actually have this wallet. I got it at a Steampunk vending display at a Victorian festival by a guy no more than 25 with full side burns and handlebar mustache. It has to be filled up with butane. And it smells - A LOT - when you do the trick, and everything you put in the wallet smells of fuel.

  • Doog

    Obviously we all already know about this because we've read the Harry Potter books or at the very last seen the movies. Krum gets the snitch, but Ireland wins 160-170 and then Death Eaters attack.

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    If I know Ladies, and I like to say I do, this video will moisten their nether regions.

  • TheQiwiMan

    "(who looks suspiciously like he might be Mac's son from It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia)"- I never would have seen that in a million years. Now I'll never NOT see that for a million years. Thanks, GW!

  • Bling Nye

    Sorcerers DGAF.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: alakazam!, bending the rules, burning things, don't mind me, lighter, magic, magician, meanwhile in russia, smoke em of you got em, smoking, soccer, sports, video, where there's a will there's a way, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post