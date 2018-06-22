World Cup Attendee Lights Cigarette in Stands With A Magician's Flaming Wallet

This is a short video of a World Cup 2018 attendee (who looks suspiciously like he might be Mac's son from It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia) in Russia lighting a cigarette in the stands thanks to a magician's flaming wallet. Apparently lighters of any kind aren't allowed in the stadiums, but security doesn't check for magic flaming prop wallets. This is valuable information. Now just how I'm going to use this valuable information remains to be seen, but I can almost guarantee it will involve accidentally setting my pants on fire.

Keep going for the video, complete with commentator commentary.

