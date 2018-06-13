What The Hell Is Wrong With You?: Video Of Someone Towing A U-Haul Trailer On Its Side

This is a video of some lawless hellhound in an SUV towing a U-Haul trailer on its side so it's just scraping its way down the highway. What is going on here? Do they not know what they're doing? Do they not care? Are they testing the limits of U-Hauls no-questions asked insurance policy? What was in that trailer anyways? Hopefully stuff they really wanted to break, like my roommate's stupid legs. "What makes them so stupid?" He's always kicking me in the back when I'm trying to sleep. "You sleep in the same bed?" I said roommate, didn't I?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who's surprised they weren't trying to push the trailer down the road.