What The?: Custom Chevy Truck With Two Front Ends Confuses Other Motorists

Hot on the heels of yesterday's reverse driving expert, this is a video captured on Interstate 93 in Massachusetts of an old Chevy pickup truck that was heavily modified to appear to have two front ends so you can't tell if it's coming or going. There's even a passenger riding in a rear-facing seat so she looks like she's driving, and a custom 'WHT THE' license plate. Very cool, but I'm fairly certain the last thing you want to do is confuse other motorists on the road. They already have a hard enough time not crashing into things, why give them another reason to not pay attention to the road or try to film and drive? That said, you need to pull up right behind this truck then wake up your passenger yelling HOLY SHIT THEY'RE HEADED RIGHT FOR US!

