What The?: Custom Chevy Truck With Two Front Ends Confuses Other Motorists

June 7, 2018

coming-and-going-truck.jpg

Hot on the heels of yesterday's reverse driving expert, this is a video captured on Interstate 93 in Massachusetts of an old Chevy pickup truck that was heavily modified to appear to have two front ends so you can't tell if it's coming or going. There's even a passenger riding in a rear-facing seat so she looks like she's driving, and a custom 'WHT THE' license plate. Very cool, but I'm fairly certain the last thing you want to do is confuse other motorists on the road. They already have a hard enough time not crashing into things, why give them another reason to not pay attention to the road or try to film and drive? That said, you need to pull up right behind this truck then wake up your passenger yelling HOLY SHIT THEY'RE HEADED RIGHT FOR US!

Keep going for the video. Also, the wake-up prank performed in real life HERE.

Thanks to Corncorn, who may or may not still be on the cob.

  • adsffda
  • adsffda

    I'd have made the front half a convertible where removing the shell top makes it look like the bed

    but this ''2heads'' thing is good too

  • Bling Nye

    It's a 1980 Chevy Pushmi-Pullyu.

  • Doog

    Hahaha

  • TheQiwiMan

    Cell phones with the ability to record video have been commercially available for over a decade and a half.

    Apparently it takes a full 2 decades for some mouth-breathers to catch on that they need to turn their phones 90 degrees when recording video.

  • Ollie Williams

    Idiocy is never going to be resolved.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Sounds to me like you're just not thinking.... genocide-ily enough...

  • Ollie Williams

    Now you've piqued my interest.

  • Bling Nye

    He must be feeling suicidal.

    https://suicidepreventionli...

  • TheQiwiMan

    Lol what a coward.

  • Bling Nye

    Says the guy that edited their comment an hour later... Too afraid to stick with calling me a "faggot" that nobody likes?

    At least you had the sense to take that one back.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Hey flaming faggot that nobody likes, if you died in a fire, nobody would care.

    Cowardly little bitch, flaming me on someone else’s comment 😂

    Thanks for confirming you DID actually read it, but were just too much of a little pussy bitch to reply!

    You are just too much fun, sweetie.

  • Eric Ord

    DMHS

  • Eric Ord

    It's "pigued"

  • Megatron Jenkins

    Um, no... No, it's not.

  • Bling Nye

    Oh, he meant "peeked," I'm sure...

    lolz4dayz

