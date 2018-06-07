What Is Wrong With You?: MIT Develops 'Norman', An Artificial Intelligence Psychopath

June 7, 2018

artificial-intelligence-psychopath.jpg

Because we might as well get this robot apocalypse started, researchers at MIT have developed an artificial intelligence image-captioning psychopath named Norman, presumably after the Cheers character. "And not Norman Bates from Psycho?" Never heard of it. Some more info while I write these researchers an angry letter, probably filled with glitter so it gets everywhere and drives them crazy:

Norman is an AI that is trained to perform image captioning; a popular deep learning method of generating a textual description of an image. We trained Norman on image captions...dedicated to...the reality of death. Then, we compared Norman's responses with a standard image captioning neural network (trained on MSCOCO dataset) on Rorschach inkblots; a test that is used to detect underlying thought disorders.


Norman was not corrupted to make any sort of point about human psychology on the internet -- a neural network is a blank slate. It doesn't have any innate desires like a human. What Norman does address is the danger that artificial intelligence can become dangerously biased. With AI, you get out what you put in, so it's important that these platforms are trained to avoid bias

When reached for comment about the results of their little experiment, none of the researchers involved could be located, presumably because Norman was already wearing their skin like a tuxedo to become more human. And -- what's that? "A martini." Hoho, looks like he watched a couple James Bond movies too.

Keep going for the comparison of ten of Norman's ink-blot evaluations vs that of a 'normal' AI, none of which left me feeling warm and fuzzy inside.

ai-psychopath-norman.jpg

Thanks to my dad, who went to Harvard and MIT, both in the same day.

It's Only Right: Woman Catches Foul Ball In Beer, Chugs It (The Beer, Not The Ball)

Previous Story

Video Of The Guinness World Record Holder For Most Marvel Comic Book Character Tattoos

Next Story
  • Fiery Vesper

    "We trained Norman on image captions...dedicated to...the reality of death."

    Basically, the AI can only spout death-related stuff, nothing to do with psycho and whatnot. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  • Spandex_Ballet

    "...AND CATCHES TO DEATH."

    What is this the hell that this is?

  • Eric Ord

    https://www.youtube.com/wat...

    AM I RIGHT PEOPLE???

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    We don't need to worry about it until it can form complete sentences with correct grammar and sentence structure.

  • TheQiwiMan

    I don't get it, how is this AI a psychopath? All it's doing is describing what is obviously, clearly depicted in each image.

  • Meh

    Considering human nature, its a miracle we're still here.

  • Afriel

    "A black and white photo of a red and white umbrella" describing a picture with at least four colours in it... who's the psychopath?

  • D3Fd0ck

    This looks interesting....

    Insightful of our(near?) Future :/

  • Bling Nye

    You want Skynet? This is how you get Skynet.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: and what was the purpose of this again?, apocalypse, artificial intelligence, bad ideas, brains, deep learning, dumb thinking, game over man, how about no, mit, now why would you do that, psychopath, robot apocalypse, the end nears, there oughta be a law, what is wrong with you?, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post