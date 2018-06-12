Well Then Maybe Don't Do That: Screaming Makes Caterpillars Freak Out

Note: Keep your volume in check, obvious screaming.

This is a video of Ontario, Canada man John Farley and his daughter Madison taking turns screaming and watching the tent caterpillars on their home briefly go nuts as a result. It figures a caterpillar screamer would film vertically. Me? I don't scream at tent caterpillars, because I respect butterflies too much. "Tent caterpillars don't produce butterflies, only moths." Fetch my bullhorn.

Keep going for the video but remember about the volume thing.

Thanks to little mike, who agrees it's best not to scream at any wildlife that you don't trying to climb in your holes at night for revenge.