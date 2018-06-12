Well Then Maybe Don't Do That: Screaming Makes Caterpillars Freak Out

June 12, 2018

Note: Keep your volume in check, obvious screaming.

This is a video of Ontario, Canada man John Farley and his daughter Madison taking turns screaming and watching the tent caterpillars on their home briefly go nuts as a result. It figures a caterpillar screamer would film vertically. Me? I don't scream at tent caterpillars, because I respect butterflies too much. "Tent caterpillars don't produce butterflies, only moths." Fetch my bullhorn.

Keep going for the video but remember about the volume thing.

Thanks to little mike, who agrees it's best not to scream at any wildlife that you don't trying to climb in your holes at night for revenge.

  • Kaizer Chief

    I bet they flinch even harder if you pass a blowtorch over them.

  • GeneralDisorder

    They tend to curl up and roll around... for some reason.

  • Doog

    Why do they have so many damn caterpillars on their house to begin with? If I came home and saw that many bugs (of any kind) on my house I'd probably yell at them too. Then I'd freak the hell out when they all started going nuts because I was yelling, which would cause me to yell more until I ultimately pass out because I can't breath due to all the yelling.

  • The_Wretched

    That's when they all move to cover you. When you're lying there. Not screaming.

  • Doog

    And they become my cocoon before I bust out of it with wings and flashy colors.

  • Munihausen

    Caterpillars have feelins too, eh.

  • Eric Ord

    I don't mean to be a drag, but this isn't the most impressive hobby I've ever heard about...

  • TheQiwiMan

    But I do know of even less impressive hobbies..

  • Eric Ord

    ...

    What's THAT supposed to mean?

  • Bling Nye

    The Caterpillar Caterwauler strikes again...

