Warehouse Collapse Drops 9,000 Barrels Of Bourbon

This is a video of the aftermath of a warehouse collapse that sent 9,000 barrels of bourbon crashing to the ground at the Barton 1792 Distillery in Bardstown, Kentucky. Thankfully, no humans were injured. I actually don't drink bourbon anymore because it makes me forget I'm a person and not a monster powered by breaking things, but it's still sad to see. The company is currently assessing the damages and plans to salvage as many barrels as possible (obviously). Of course this is just a drop in a hat for the distillery's total production, because this is only one of 29 warehouses on the property. *donning ski mask* So they probably won't even notice a couple more missing barrels. "You just said you don't drink bourbon." Liquor makes me say things I don't mean.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to whoever sent me this whose email I deleted before posting, that was my bad and I'm sorry.