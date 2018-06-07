Video Of The Guinness World Record Holder For Most Marvel Comic Book Character Tattoos

This is a Guinness World Record video tour of Rick Scolamiero's 31 Marvel comic book character tattoos. Rick is the current known record holder for most Marvel character tattoos, until somebody else gets even more. The full list and locations of his current superfriends:

Mystique - neck Galactus - left shoulder, top

Silver Surfer - left tricep

Phoenix - left inner bicep

Wolverine - left inner forearm

Spider-Man - left outer forearm

Black Widow - left abdomen

Spider-Man 2099 - left buttock

Doc Octopus - left hip

Mary Jane - left outer quadricep

Black Cat - left inner quadricep

Gwen Stacy - left upper hamstring

Green Goblin - left lower hamstring

Venom - left knee

Groot - left inner calf

Rocket - left inner calf

Gamora - left back calf

Star Lord - left outer calf

Drax - left outer calf

Daredevil - left inside ankle

Deadpool - right inside ankle

Red Skull - right inside calf

Captain America - right inside calf

Loki - right outer calf

Thor - right outer calf

Iron Man - right outer quadricep

Fin Fang Foom - right quadricep

Hulk - right inner quadricep

Thanos - right hamstring

Ultron - right hip

Vision - right buttock

An impressive list. He also has large Tupac and Bruce Lee and a baby's face tattoos that take up a lot of space but don't count towards the total. Those might come back to haunt him when somebody else gets 32 Marvel character tattoos, especially if they're smaller and all fit on a single tit or buttcheek. "He could always get a cover-up." I don't believe in cover-ups, that's like admitting you made a mistake. Besides, my body is my canvas, and my tattoos tell my sto-- "You look like a Jackson Pollock painting." Oh piss off.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to K Diddie, who's going to get a tattoo of Rick and all his tattoos and already be caught up.