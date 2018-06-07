Video Of The Guinness World Record Holder For Most Marvel Comic Book Character Tattoos
This is a Guinness World Record video tour of Rick Scolamiero's 31 Marvel comic book character tattoos. Rick is the current known record holder for most Marvel character tattoos, until somebody else gets even more. The full list and locations of his current superfriends:
Mystique - neck
Galactus - left shoulder, top
Silver Surfer - left tricep
Phoenix - left inner bicep
Wolverine - left inner forearm
Spider-Man - left outer forearm
Black Widow - left abdomen
Spider-Man 2099 - left buttock
Doc Octopus - left hip
Mary Jane - left outer quadricep
Black Cat - left inner quadricep
Gwen Stacy - left upper hamstring
Green Goblin - left lower hamstring
Venom - left knee
Groot - left inner calf
Rocket - left inner calf
Gamora - left back calf
Star Lord - left outer calf
Drax - left outer calf
Daredevil - left inside ankle
Deadpool - right inside ankle
Red Skull - right inside calf
Captain America - right inside calf
Loki - right outer calf
Thor - right outer calf
Iron Man - right outer quadricep
Fin Fang Foom - right quadricep
Hulk - right inner quadricep
Thanos - right hamstring
Ultron - right hip
Vision - right buttock
An impressive list. He also has large Tupac and Bruce Lee and a baby's face tattoos that take up a lot of space but don't count towards the total. Those might come back to haunt him when somebody else gets 32 Marvel character tattoos, especially if they're smaller and all fit on a single tit or buttcheek. "He could always get a cover-up." I don't believe in cover-ups, that's like admitting you made a mistake. Besides, my body is my canvas, and my tattoos tell my sto-- "You look like a Jackson Pollock painting." Oh piss off.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to K Diddie, who's going to get a tattoo of Rick and all his tattoos and already be caught up.
-
wiggumc1
-
bigalosu
-
TheQiwiMan
-
Big Dog on Krampus
-
Bling Nye
-
tyr2180
-
Wooder
-
Meh