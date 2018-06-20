Video Of Plumber Getting Blasted In The Face With Raw Sewage During Pipe Repair
This is a video of a plumber in Sweden replacing a sewage relay when he gets blasted in the face with a liquified nightmare. Man, there aren't enough hot showers in the world for me to ever feel okay after that. Thankfully, there ARE volcanos.
Keep going for the video while I dry heave here at my desk for a bit.
Thanks to ClosetNerd, who agrees there are some things you just don't want to survive.
