Video Of Long Jumper Making 8.83 Meter (28.97 Foot) Jump, Almost Clearing The Sandbox

This is a short video of 19-year old Cuban long jumper Juan Miguel Echevarría blasting off to infinity and beyond with a 8.83 meter (28.97-foot) jump, and almost clearing the landing pit in the process. Officials say a slight tailwind aided the jump, which came relatively close to the long standing world record of 8.95 meters set by Mike Powell in 1991. Man, I can't imagine being able to jump anywhere NEAR 30 feet. For reference, one time I tried hopping over a crack in the sidewalk and my mom required multiple back surgeries.

Keep going for the video, and be sure to check out the look on the official in red on the right's face after the jump (great shot at 0:34).

Thanks to hairless, who only jumps out of bed when he's late for work. Me? I just roll onto the floor and whimper for twenty minutes.