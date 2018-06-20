Video Of Cosplayer Dressed As A Predator Riding A Xenomorph Alien Motorcycle

June 20, 2018

predator-riding-alien-motorcycle.jpg

This is a short video from Chumphon, Thailand of a cosplayer dressed as a Predator and riding his custom Xenomorph motorcycle. It's a pleasant reminder that, even if it's not and never will be me, at least there's somebody out there living life to the fullest. "Maybe you should get off your ass." Maybe you shouldn't talk about my ass, my girlfriend might take offense. "It's not the best I've seen." Honey!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to mishka and K Kiddie, who agree that helmet doesn't look easy to see out of.

Busted!: Dog Gets Caught Frolicking In Inflatable Pool

Previous Story

Video Of Plumber Getting Blasted In The Face With Raw Sewage During Pipe Repair

Next Story
  • GeneralDisorder

    Man, that chopper sounds like a lawn-chopper.

  • Meh

    I've seen this before a loong time ago; but predator! Always +10.

  • Doog

    With very little alteration this could double as a Mad Max cosplay

  • generic161

    Not one "Get to the choppa!" reference in there GW?!?!
    You're slackin'.

  • Munihausen

    Perhaps it was so obvious, it was to be omitted.

  • Doog

    Indeed. Implied as it were...and how.

    Shit I dropped my monocle and now everyone knows I'm actually a trash human

  • Munihausen

    Hate it when that happens

  • The_Wretched

    I like that the brake / throttle cable is just handing out there in space waiting for an unsuspecting branch or passing motorist to intercept.

  • TheQiwiMan
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: aliens, characters, cosplay, driving around having the time of your life, living the dream, meanwhile in thailand, motorcycle, predator, riding things, so that's what that looks like, transportation, traveling in style, video, vroom vroom, whee!, xenomorph, you do you
Previous Post
Next Post