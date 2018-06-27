Video Of A Guy Repeatedly 1-Inch Punching Through Bricks Of Aerated Concrete

June 27, 2018

This is a two minute video of bearded and ponytailed Youtuber John Kalmar repeatedly one-inch punching through bricks of aerated concrete. Sure aerated concrete is like the styrofoam of concrete, but I'm still not sure I could do that. I mean, at least not without accidentally punching through those metal plates and that wall behind the block and sending shrapnel around the globe and into the back of my head. It's hard for me to go easy, you know? LITTLE KNOWN FACT: I was a cheerleader in high school and two girls are still in orbit. "Oh wow." Yeah, around Alpha Centauri. I'm like Mr. Incredible if Mr. Incredible actually deserved the title. What's Elastigirl see in him anyways? I bet I could make her happy. ESPECIALLY in the romance department. Just ask Stretch Armstrong or Mister Fantastic. "Ask them what exactly?" Nothing -- nevermind.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to n0nentity, who once one-inched punched nothingness. And that, my friends, is how the universe was born.

