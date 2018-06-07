Video Of 13-Year Old Setting New World Record For Solving Three Rubik's Cubes While Juggling Them

In other Guinness World Record news, this is a video of 13-year old Jianyu Que of China setting a new record for the fastest time solving three Rubik's Cubes while juggling them, with a time of 5 minutes, 6.61 seconds. For reference, I once tried juggling three eggs and wound up making a raw omelet on the floor. Still, you know what they say: you can't make a family talent show finale without breaking a few eggs and your dog getting diarrhea.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who plans on setting the five Rubik's Cube juggling record. Oooooh, add fire and I'll sponsor you.