Video Of 13-Year Old Setting New World Record For Solving Three Rubik's Cubes While Juggling Them

June 7, 2018

rubiks-cube-juggling.jpg

In other Guinness World Record news, this is a video of 13-year old Jianyu Que of China setting a new record for the fastest time solving three Rubik's Cubes while juggling them, with a time of 5 minutes, 6.61 seconds. For reference, I once tried juggling three eggs and wound up making a raw omelet on the floor. Still, you know what they say: you can't make a family talent show finale without breaking a few eggs and your dog getting diarrhea.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who plans on setting the five Rubik's Cube juggling record. Oooooh, add fire and I'll sponsor you.

Video Of The Guinness World Record Holder For Most Marvel Comic Book Character Tattoos

Previous Story

What The?: Custom Chevy Truck With Two Front Ends Confuses Other Motorists

Next Story
  • TheQiwiMan

    Humans are amazing.

  • cjope

    I couldn't even pull the stickers off and put them back on that quickly.

  • Bling Nye

    I'd say that's really silly, but I have invested about the same amount of time in developing my 1337 mad hax0r n00b pwning gaming skills ... so...

  • Eric Ord

    Think of the time I put into perfecting my FIRSTS lol!

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    Eric Ord is the Chinese kid.

    The Rubik's cubes are his firsts.

    The guy with glasses and his hair combed to the side is the rest of Geekologie community staring on disapprovingly.

  • Bling Nye

    That guy looks like the Chinese Napoleon Dynamite. https://youtu.be/h6Qbwz0Uik...

  • Munihausen

    Dare to dream, humanity.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: dare to dream, everybody needs a hobby, guinness world record, hand-eye coordination, impressive, juggling, record, records, rubik's cube, skills, so that's what that looks like, sure why not, trying hard and believing in yourself, video
Previous Post
Next Post