Vacation Mode For A Couple More Days

In case you didn't suspect something from the lighter than normal posting last week (I know you worry about me), I'm on vacation for the first time since dinosaurs ruled the earth, reminding my family why having high expectations is so dangerous. "High?" Why having any expectations at all is dangerous. If disappointed looks were currency, I could already buy the moon with what I've earned on this vacation alone. Anyway, I'll be writing what I can until I return home Wednesday, after which things should return to normal. Thank you for your patience and understanding, but mostly for the kisses you blow me when nobody else is looking.

Read More: , , , , , , , , ,