Vacation Mode For A Couple More Days

June 11, 2018

vacation.jpg

In case you didn't suspect something from the lighter than normal posting last week (I know you worry about me), I'm on vacation for the first time since dinosaurs ruled the earth, reminding my family why having high expectations is so dangerous. "High?" Why having any expectations at all is dangerous. If disappointed looks were currency, I could already buy the moon with what I've earned on this vacation alone. Anyway, I'll be writing what I can until I return home Wednesday, after which things should return to normal. Thank you for your patience and understanding, but mostly for the kisses you blow me when nobody else is looking.

Cool Spider Man Mask With Hands-Free Shuttering Eyes

Previous Story

Video Of Long Jumper Making 8.83 Meter (28.97 Foot) Jump, Almost Clearing The Sandbox

Next Story
  • Closet Nerd

    GW, hit me up again next time your back in town.
    ......just sayin

  • SonicGold

    Enjoy your holiday 🖕🖕

  • Eric Ord

    Why you gotta be like that?

  • Wyoh

    *blows GW a kiss*Bring me back something shiny you pick up off the ground!

  • Eric Ord

    GW is just mad I'm not getting my FIRSTS anymore

  • Meh

    Nobody's buying this, you're back in the hospital aren't you.

  • Bling Nye
  • Wooder

    GW, So the tests came back negative ;) ...Good to hear!

  • Ollie Williams

    Ya'll bunch of gaybo's in here.

  • Eric Ord

    Not that there's anything wrong with that

  • Megatron Jenkins

    *blows GW a kiss*

    Bring me back something shiny you pick up off the ground!

  • TheQiwiMan

    Enjoy yourself, GW!

    *blows kiss in full view of the whole world, cuz I ain't afraid of anything*

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: disney world, geekologie, i can't wait to catch up around the water cooler and tell you all about it!, i hate flying, i've missed you i really have, just fyi, see you space cowboy, site, vacation, whee!
Previous Post
Next Post