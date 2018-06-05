To Infinity And Beyond: NASA Moon Boot Plush House Slippers

These are the NASA Astronaut Boot Plush Slippers available from ThinkGeek ($40). They were inspired by the same boots worn by the actors playing astronauts that faked the moon landings. EXCEPT THEY'RE SOFT. Plus they're only available in adult sizes S/M and L/XL so you can tell any kid who wants a pair TOO BAD, PIPSQUEAK, SPACE IS FOR ADULTS. And I think we can all agree that these slippers will be OUT OF-- "This world?" What? No, out of stock soon, order today, don't delay. Bring them over for a sleepover and we'll jump on my bed and pretend we're on-- "The moon?" What? No -- on a different, nicer bed. One without bugs or the springs poking out.

Thanks again to Greg M, who agrees space themed parties are some of the best parties, especially if the host was kind enough to provide astronaut ice cream.