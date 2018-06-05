To Infinity And Beyond: NASA Moon Boot Plush House Slippers

June 5, 2018

nasa-space-boot-slippers-1.jpg

These are the NASA Astronaut Boot Plush Slippers available from ThinkGeek ($40). They were inspired by the same boots worn by the actors playing astronauts that faked the moon landings. EXCEPT THEY'RE SOFT. Plus they're only available in adult sizes S/M and L/XL so you can tell any kid who wants a pair TOO BAD, PIPSQUEAK, SPACE IS FOR ADULTS. And I think we can all agree that these slippers will be OUT OF-- "This world?" What? No, out of stock soon, order today, don't delay. Bring them over for a sleepover and we'll jump on my bed and pretend we're on-- "The moon?" What? No -- on a different, nicer bed. One without bugs or the springs poking out.

Keep going for a detail shot.

nasa-space-boot-slippers-2.jpg

Thanks again to Greg M, who agrees space themed parties are some of the best parties, especially if the host was kind enough to provide astronaut ice cream.

  • Bling Nye

    They look good for moonwalking. https://media.giphy.com/med...

  • Meh

    Horrible and ugly.

  • TheQiwiMan

    They look comfy!

  • GeneralDisorder

    That's one small step for man. But way too far to be worth it.

