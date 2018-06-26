'The Predator' Gets A Full Length Trailer

This is the full-length trailer for the September 14th release of 'The Predator.' Some more info while I convince my girlfriend to sew extra pockets into my jean jacket so I can sneak foot-long hoagies into the theater. I just can't let it slip I'm going to see 'The Predator' or there's no way she'll let me go because she knows it'll give me...well, you know. "Nightmares?" Boners.

Now, the universe's most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.

So a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher are going to take on the already most lethal predators in the universe who have now upgraded their own DNA to be even more deadly. If I were a betting man I'd have to put my money on the Predators. Thankfully, I'm not a betting man, at least not until my next payday loan.

Keep going for the trailer while I write Arnold to see if that mud bath scene from the original movie did anything for his complexion.

