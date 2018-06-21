The Ol' Remote Controlled Gator Head In A Lake Prank

This is a video of a guy driving around a little radio-controlled boat with a fake alligator head on top to scare people in a lake. It works well. The real highlight for me though was the guy at 1:30 who manages to get out of the water, realizes his friend is still in, and decides to elbow-drop the gator head like a true WWF champion and best friend for life. I wish I had friends like that. "You wish you had friends." Pets count, my mom said.

Keep going for the video, which ends with the lake police being called and responding super cool despite pranksters being some of the worst people on the planet.

