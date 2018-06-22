The Future: Oscar Mayer Adds A Jetpack To Its Wienermobile Fleet

Because what's the future of heavily processed wieners if not taking to the skies, this is the Oscar Mayer jetpack the company just added to its fleet of Wienermobiles. The jetpack is piloted by a superhero named Super Hotdogger, because apparently getting wieners into the hands of people who need them is a noble cause. "Wait for the p0rn parody." Don't even joke about it. You may recall they previously introduced the Wienermini, Wienerrover, Wienercycle And Wienerdrone last year. Wow, at this rate their fleet is going to look like the world's craziest used car lot by 2020.

Keep going for a movie style poster and a video of Super Hotdogger doing his thing (flying around handing out wieners).

Thanks to Christian, who can't wait for the inevitable Wienerjet.