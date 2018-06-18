The Assemble Yourself Fallout 76 Pip-Boy 2000 Mk VI Construction Kit

This is the $150 Fallout 76 Pip-Boy 2000 Construction Kit available exclusively from ThinkGeek and GameStop. The kit contains over 150 pieces you can assemble yourself into a non-functional Pip-Boy. Product details while I raise heck in a Fallout 76 forum before the game is even released because my life is empty. So, so empty:

The Construction Kit includes over 150 precision parts in a vegan leather case, plus all the tools to assemble it. With a completely in-world instruction manual, beautifully finished parts, and easy construction, building it is half the fun of owning this unique collectible item.

Using the Vault-Tec tools provided, and following the fully illustrated instructions, you will see how easy it is to combine fabric, moulded and cast parts, metal bolts, grilles, screws and cables to create one of the most important pieces of Vault-Tec equipment. Take care and learn well; your survival just might depend upon it. Working mechanisms: Spring-loaded buttons and a holotape ejection mechanism [with holotape].

They estimate assembly will take about one to two hours for the average person, or about eight for me before I give up and smash all the pieces with a hammer. I still remember the first time I ever tried building a model airplane when I was a kid. "You get into the glue?" I thought I WAS an airplane.

Keep going for a bunch more shots.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees it's only right you mod that thing with a tiny monochrome monitor so you can play Snake on it.