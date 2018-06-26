That's Too Much: $230,000 Nail Polish Made With Black Diamonds

This is a $230,000 Black Diamond Nail Polish from Azature. The limited edition batch of nail lacquer was made with a total of 267 carats of real black diamonds. You poor like me? You can also get $25 bottles in a variety of different shades made with significantly less black diamonds and significantly more glitter. Alternatively, do what I do and skip the nail polish altogether and go straight for the nail polish REMOVER. Now that's the good stuff. "Your brain must have so many holes in it." My brain is holier than the pope. "Like Swiss cheese after a gunfight." Exactly.

