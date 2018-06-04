Sure, Why Not?: Colin Furze Replaces Bike Frame With Heavy Duty Springs

This is a video of Colin Furze replacing a bicycle's traditional frame with three heavy-duty springs. He calls it the Bicycle Of Springs. I call it the Spring Bicycle, which is way better than *putting on cool guy shades* a Bicycle Fall. "Take those off." Come on!

Keep going for the video, but skip to 8:00 and beyond if you just want to see Colin riding the finished product complete with his chain coming off multiple times due to lack of tension.

Thanks to David D and hairless, who agree he should have made it out of Slinkys instead for easy cornering.