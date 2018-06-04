Sure, Why Not?: Colin Furze Replaces Bike Frame With Heavy Duty Springs

June 4, 2018

spring-bike.jpg

This is a video of Colin Furze replacing a bicycle's traditional frame with three heavy-duty springs. He calls it the Bicycle Of Springs. I call it the Spring Bicycle, which is way better than *putting on cool guy shades* a Bicycle Fall. "Take those off." Come on!

Keep going for the video, but skip to 8:00 and beyond if you just want to see Colin riding the finished product complete with his chain coming off multiple times due to lack of tension.

Thanks to David D and hairless, who agree he should have made it out of Slinkys instead for easy cornering.

  • Zachary Zarko

    Did Colin crap his pants at 8:51? It sure sounds like it.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Man, YouTube notifications suck. I never did watch this video despite being subscribed.

  • jaunkst

    Good way to pinch your balls off

  • jaunkst

    Good way to pinch your balls off.

  • Jenness

    That's EXACTLY what I thought, I was wincing just waiting him to fall and then scream bloody murder.

  • Eric Ord

    lol did you say Colin FIRST?

  • TheQiwiMan

    Springcycle, obviously.
    *removing your cool guy shades and putting them on myself*

  • Doog

    Looks like it would be a solid core workout riding that thing.

  • MustacheHam

    I agree and now I want one.

  • Gingerbread

    I'm not gonna lie. I was expecting some serious elastomania action but i'm leaving with only bitterness.

  • Geekologie

    yeah...i expected some more funk too

