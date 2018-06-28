Student Invents Cell Phone Case With Active Dampening That Deploys In The Event Of A Drop

June 28, 2018

This is a video demonstration of the ADCase (Active Dampening Case), a (coming soon to Kickstarter for iPhone models) smartphone case invented by German engineering student Philip Frenzel that deploys four switchblade style legs when its sensors detect it's in freefall. Interesting. And by interesting I mean it's only a matter of time until an ADCase slices somebody's penis up like a cold hotdog for beans & weenies.

Keep going for the full video, complete with several drops.

Thanks to Isaac L, who wants to know just how far it has to fall before it deploys, because it's the fall from your pocket to the bathroom floor when you're sitting on the toilet that destroys most phones.

