Student Invents Cell Phone Case With Active Dampening That Deploys In The Event Of A Drop

This is a video demonstration of the ADCase (Active Dampening Case), a (coming soon to Kickstarter for iPhone models) smartphone case invented by German engineering student Philip Frenzel that deploys four switchblade style legs when its sensors detect it's in freefall. Interesting. And by interesting I mean it's only a matter of time until an ADCase slices somebody's penis up like a cold hotdog for beans & weenies.

Keep going for the full video, complete with several drops.

