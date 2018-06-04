Spinning Records So Fast They Shatter Into Pieces

June 4, 2018

spinning-records-till-shatter-slow-motion.jpg

This is a video of Slow Mo Guys Gavin and Dan spinning records so fast they shatter into a million shrapnel pieces, all filmed in slow motion. "Obviously." OBVIOUSLY. It was actually pretty fascinating to see, like watching two caterpillars have sex. "Caterpillars don't have sex, moths and butterflies do." *shaking head disappointingly* THAT'S why it would be so fascinating.

Keep going for the video, but skip around.

Thanks to Suni, who agrees if that had been my Jethro Tull Aqualung album we'd have to fight.

Sure, Why Not?: Colin Furze Replaces Bike Frame With Heavy Duty Springs

Previous Story

Company Developing A Drone Umbrella That Follows Your Head

Next Story
  • Jenness

    I was surprised how they explode. Most of these I get "meh" about but this one I think is really cool.

  • Joebags !

    I wish they would tell us artist/album before they did that...

  • GeneralDisorder

    Does it matter? You could freeze-frame during the slow-mo and probably zoom in. I would but... nah.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Watch out here I come.

    You spin me right round, baby
    Right round like a record, baby
    Right round round round.

  • Mark

    NOOOOooo god NOOOOOO!!!!!

    Now I can't get that image out of my head!!

  • TheQiwiMan

    1:52 for the (false) start of the action, then 2:09 for the real start of the action.

    Then 3:12 to see it in slow-mo.

    YOU'RE WELCOME

  • Eric Ord

    FIRST

    Firsts may end. I've submitted the paperwork.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: around and round we go where we stop nobody knows, breaking things, experimenting, having a great time, i was going to listen to that, records, shrapnel, slow motion, so that's what that looks like, spinning, vinyl, weapons of destruction, whee!
Previous Post
Next Post