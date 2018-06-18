So, We've Come To This: Chinese City Has Designated 'Zombie Sidewalk' For Slow-Walking Texters

Because why on earth should a person need to be aware of their surroundings, the Chinese city of Xi'an in Shaanxi provence has a designated sidewalk for slow-walking texters, aka phubbers (previously: a similar lane in another city). Some more info while I run to lunch and yell, "Look out, shark!" at anyone staring at their phone.

The lane is painted red, green and blue, and is 80cm wide and 100m long. Pictures of smartphones along the route distinguish it from an ordinary pedestrian lane.

Shaanxi Online says that a large shopping mall, which looks onto the street, had been pushing to have the lane for a month. It says that cars often come onto the pavement, which is a busy channel for pedestrians who might not be paying attention to their surroundings.

Personally, I never text and walk. You know why? "You never walk." I hate it. The only things worse than walking are jogging and running. "Wow. On a scale from one to ten, just how unhealthy are you, GW?" UNINSURABLE.

