Smooth: Hot Air Balloon Pilot Hits Power Line, Emergency Lands In Lake

June 26, 2018

hot-air-balloon-vs-power-line.jpg

Note: Keep your volume down, power line explosion at 0:45 is intense.

This is a video of a hot air ballooner who nails a power line, then makes an emergency landing in a nearby lake while his buddy yells for everybody to get back. The lake landing looked like it was performed by a real expert, but that power line hit -- that looked like amateur hour. Thankfully, the balloon's pilot was completely unharmed in the incident, clearly because he opted for Jesus as his copilot on this trip. Sill, it's a shame Jesus won't ride with me anymore on account of always "Jesus, take the wheel"-ing him while I try to pee in a Gatorade bottle.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Collin F, who agrees I need to work some hot air balloon tricks into this year's neighborhood stunt spectacular.

Man In Business Suit Paddleboards To Work Across Hudson River To Save Money

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: dangerous, electricity, emergency landing, flying around having a terrible time, hot air balloon, i'm going down, i've been hit!, isn't that rule one of hot air ballooning?, mayday! mayday!, terrifying, that wasn't supposed to happen, transportation, woopsie, yikes, zippity zap!
Previous Post