Smart: Monkeys Using Tools (Rocks) To Open Shellfish

June 5, 2018

This is a video from the BBC Documentary Wild Thailand (let's go and never come back) detailing how some Macaque monkeys (nicknamed sea monkeys) there have learned to use rocks to open the shellfish they dive for during low tide. That's pretty smart. For reference, my roommate once tried to open a pickle jar with a knife and stabbed himself in the gut and expected ME to drive him to the hospital. "Did you?" Only after he lost what I deemed an acceptable amount of blood for his poor decision making.

Keep going for the video while I pack my bags and buy an airline ticket to live with these sea monkeys. Shellfish all day, baby -- the dream.

Thanks to Lydia, who agrees this is exactly why they should give you a bucket of rocks at Red Lobster.

To Infinity And Beyond: NASA Moon Boot Plush House Slippers

Previous Story

Smashing Things With The World's Fastest Press

Next Story
  • The_Wretched

    I'm not sure members of my extended family could do as much as these 20# monkeys.

  • Munihausen

    Reminds me of my office, occasionally.

  • Beanhimself

    A couple million more years and maybe they will invent a baseball hat that can hold a couple beers.

  • TheQiwiMan

    You are stern, but fair, GW. He'll surely make better decisions in the future.

  • Jason Christopher

    ...and then a mysterious black monolith appeared before them...

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: animals, eating things, having a great time, monkeys, no shellfish allergies here, problem solving, seafood, seriously let's go and start a new life i could use a new life just come with me, shellfish, smart, so that's what that looks like, solving problems, thailand, tools, using tools, video
Previous Post
Next Post