Rocket League In Real Life: Playing Soccer With Go Karts

June 21, 2018

go-kart-soccer.jpg

This is a video of some of the guys from Dude Perfect playing a three-on-three game of go kart soccer. Sure it's not as intense as Rocket League, but it still looks fun. Way funner than actually having to stand and run around the whole time. You know how I feel about exerting myself. "You don't like to." I'm getting all anxious and clammy just thinking about it -- feel my hands. "Why are they so sticky?" My sweat is thick like syrup.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Lonnie and hairless, who agree there definitely should have been more banana peels and green and red shells out there.

  • Jenness

    Soccer for kind of lazy people. I'm IN!!

  • Emmitt Morgans

    MatPat did the same thing just over two years ago with actual cars.

    https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • GeneralDisorder

    It's not quite as bad-ass as car soccer but it's a lot more repeatable. You get a few good hits in car soccer and people end up concussed and cars need to pit for repair.

    Real talk. Why didn't the panda get a Chinese flag?

    Also I tend to think twins are creepy pretty much always and these guys... They're shark-eyed abominations. Tell them I hate them!

  • Chuck

    This company did something similar.

    https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • TheQiwiMan

    WOULD

    PLAY

  • Eric Ord

    FIRST

    PS I don't have a witty response to this or anything. I dunno, hit 'im with the blue shell!

Read More: add some ramps, balls, go karts, having a great time, having fun, i wish i had friends who did fun things, i wish i had fun every once in a while, kicking things, living the dream, must be nice, new sports, sports, video, vroom vroom, whee!, zoom zoom
