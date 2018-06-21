Rocket League In Real Life: Playing Soccer With Go Karts

This is a video of some of the guys from Dude Perfect playing a three-on-three game of go kart soccer. Sure it's not as intense as Rocket League, but it still looks fun. Way funner than actually having to stand and run around the whole time. You know how I feel about exerting myself. "You don't like to." I'm getting all anxious and clammy just thinking about it -- feel my hands. "Why are they so sticky?" My sweat is thick like syrup.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Lonnie and hairless, who agree there definitely should have been more banana peels and green and red shells out there.