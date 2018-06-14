Ride Footage Of Six Flags' New Three-Axis Vomit Inducing Spin Ride

June 14, 2018

This is a video (including some first person onboard footage -- I'm pretty sure that guy in the middle is going to pass out) of the new Cyborg Cyber Spin ride at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey (previously: an identical ride built in Switzerland). *shrug* I guess some people find having to constantly fight the urge to puke is a fun thing to do, and not the unfortunate way of life that I'm forced to live with. I can't even ride the bus anymore without getting the ookie pukies. "You're a delicate creature, GW." I'm like a butterfly caught in a tornado. "And is my love that tornado?" You know it is.

Keep going for the video while I take a few Dramamine pills. "You know those aren't suppositories, right?" I know what I'm doing.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees there must be so much partially digested funnel cake under that ride.

Drunk Woman Gets Her Head Stuck In Truck's Giant Exhaust Pipe

Previous Story

What Is Wrong With You?: Idiot Rides Down Steep Concrete Water Drainage Passage In Shorts

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: amusement parks, blowing chunks, different strokes for different folks, dizzy, first person pov, get me off of this thing!, getting sick, having a great time, having a terrible time, i don't feel so good, i think i'm gonna hurl, motion sickness, rides, riding things, sure why not, whee!
Previous Post
Next Post