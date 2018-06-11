Rick And Morty Portal Bookends

June 11, 2018

Just FYI: If you didn't notice from the lighter post-load last week, I'm on vacation for the first time since dinosaurs ruled the earth, reminding my family why high expectations are so dangerous. "High?" Why any expectations are dangerous. Anyway, I'll be writing what I can until I return home to my shoebox apartment (technically a Birkenstock clog box) on Wednesday, at which time things should return to normal. Thank you for your patience and understanding, but mostly for the kisses you blow me when you think nobody else is looking.

These are the $48 (regularly $60) Rick And Morty Portal Bookends available exclusively from BoxLunch. One end has Rick exiting a portal and reaching back to pull Morty through his end. Cool, but expensive. If I spent $48 on bookends I wouldn't have any money left over for books. *checks bank account* I don't even have money for $48 bookends.

Keep going for shots from all around.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees reading is fundamental, just like learning to use a bullwhip.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Clever bookend idea. Wubalubadubdub!!

  • Andrew Newton

    Rick & Morty fans can finally fit all of the theoretical physics, philosophy and science texts needed to reach peak IQ to understand the shows subtle humor and dick jokes.

