Real Products That Exist: Star Trek James T. Kirk Branded Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Because even serious space explorers like to get drunk on occasion, this is the Star Trek James T. Kirk Straight Bourbon Whiskey coming soon to a liquor store near you. The 90-proof booze is expected to be available by October, and retail for around $70 per 750ml bottle (links to a product page). To infinity and beyond!:

James T. Kirk Straight Bourbon Whiskey is serious bourbon selected from choice barrels aged between 4-12 years. Each small batch release of James T. Kirk Straight Bourbon Whiskey exhibits a depth and richness seen in only the finest examples of bourbon with notes of caramel, Asian 5 spice and pecan. Crafted with the highest respect for the whiskey and for the man that bears its name, James T. Kirk Straight Bourbon Whiskey is for the Star Trek fan and the serious bourbon fan alike.

So -- do you think if I drink some that I'll boldly go where no one has gone before? "You're gonna black out." Excuse me, I drink responsibly. "You have a bottle of tequila and margarita mix in your beer helmet." I'm pre-gaming for happy hour. Now I don't know how they did things where you went to college, but where I went to college I didn't graduate.

