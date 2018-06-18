Poster Of Iconic 1980's Movie Characters

Note: Larger version HERE. Prints available HERE.

This is Eighty2, a poster created by Illustrator Scott Park featuring some of the most iconic movie characters from 1980's movies (previously: his poster of famous pop culture cars and a video of every Star Wars vehicle drawn to scale). Can you identify them all? Not only was I easily able to identify them all, I also did it in world record time. "Not everything is a competition, you know." Except this was and I won. I'm also a Jeopardy wizard and once beat Ken Jeggings. "It's Jennings." That's what I meant -- you better count that, Alex.

Thanks to hairless, for reminding me of Flight Of The Navigator, which I will spend this afternoon watching on my phone.

  • Jenness

    Guessing this would be a fun drinking game at parties

  • Flight of the Navigator does not hold up, GW. Prepare for disappointment. :/

  • Draco Basileus

    The Eighties ruled.

  • MWinter

    Were Batman '89 and Star Wars left off because they weren't created in the 80s? Cause they were definitely box office giants in the 80s.

  • Mark

    I want my two dollars!

  • toba_fett

    The second one is Ferris Beuler.

  • Geekologie

    this guy's good

  • Gingerbread

    Back to the future - ? - Indiana Jones - ? - Robocop - Karate Kid - ?
    Mad Max - ? - Tron - Escape from NY - Labyrinth - The Goonies - Rambo
    ? - Top Gun - ? - ? - Conan - Blade Runner - Spaceballs
    ? - Die Hard - Peewee - Big trouble in Little China - ? - ? - Beetlejuice - Lethal weapon - ?
    Bill and Ted - Ghostbusters - Alien - Terminator - Coming to America
    (... to be continued)

  • Shawn Gleason

    back to the future, feris buelers day off, indeana jones and the temple of doom, they live, robocop, karate kid, never ending story, road warrior, sixteen candles, tron, escape from ny, labyrinth, goonies, rambo, breakfast club, top gun, better off dead, buckaroo bonzai, conan, bladerunner, spaceballs, beverly hills cop, die hard, pee wees big adventure, big trouble in little china, red dawn, the last starfighter, beetlejuice, lethal weapon, the lost boys, bill and teds excellent adventure, ghostbusters, aliens, terminator, coming to america, caddyshack, stand by me, teen wolf, heathers, planes trains and automobiles, christine, gremlins, war games, ET, spacecamp, krull, short circuit, army of darkness, predator, big, rocky V, say anything, princess bride. too easy, didnt have to look anything up.

  • Sorry Shawn! Not The Last Starfighter, it's Enemy Mine! and not Caddyshack, it's The Thing! Good effort all the same ;)

  • I was damn close. I couldn't think of red dawn, heathers, and spacecamp, and I incorrectly thought krull was dune. But I did get the thing! Jesus christ I've seen every movie on this list. Haha

  • Dualsweat

    Idiots! That is NOT Caddyshack! That's The Thing with Kurt Russell! GET A LIFE A LOSERS!
    PS: Its Rocky IV not V MORONS! Jesus H CHRIST!

  • Shawn Gleason

    sorry forgot the I in IV, got one wrong.

  • Shawn Gleason

    also someone really likes to over react

  • Gingerbread

    You're probably A) older than me by a few years or B) you spent a lot more time watching movies than I did as a kid. But congrats 'cause your list looks accurate.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    your assignment this weekend is to watch some John Hughes movies

