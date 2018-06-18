Poster Of Iconic 1980's Movie Characters

Note: Larger version HERE. Prints available HERE.

This is Eighty2, a poster created by Illustrator Scott Park featuring some of the most iconic movie characters from 1980's movies (previously: his poster of famous pop culture cars and a video of every Star Wars vehicle drawn to scale). Can you identify them all? Not only was I easily able to identify them all, I also did it in world record time. "Not everything is a competition, you know." Except this was and I won. I'm also a Jeopardy wizard and once beat Ken Jeggings. "It's Jennings." That's what I meant -- you better count that, Alex.

Thanks to hairless, for reminding me of Flight Of The Navigator, which I will spend this afternoon watching on my phone.