People Riding A Wet Slide In Japan With Not Nearly Enough Landing Strip

This is a video of a group of adrenaline junkies riding a long slide at a park in Japan just after it rained so they go lightspeed down the thing and can't stop when it ends. I'm going to go out on a limb and assume that slide was meant to be ridden dry. "Like a mummy's boner." Nobody is riding mummy boners. Although....did you know King Tut was mummified with a 90-degree erection to evoke the image of Osiris (the god of the afterlife and rebirth) in an attempt to prevent his father from spreading a new monotheistic religion? That's true. It was also broken off when the tomb was discovered, and some speculate it was stolen. So, if you were wondering, not even the most powerful kings get to take their boners with them when they die. I don't know about you, but I find that comforting. I'm still gonna find a way to bring mine though.

Keep going for the video, compete with first-person view down the slide of death.

