Parents Clear Bleachers To Rumble During 12-And-Under Girls' Softball Game

June 21, 2018

softball-brawl.jpg

Note: Keep your volume low, screaming.

This is a video from a 12-and-under girls' softball tournament of a bunch of embarrassing parents clearing the bleachers to roll around on a grassy knoll together in what can only be described as the least erotic orgy of all time. Some details about exactly what transpired while I pop some popcorn and watch the brawl again. That lady threw a shoe!

the fight was between the parents and fans of two North Carolina girls softball teams -- the East Wilkes Cardinal Heat and the Blue Ridge Explosion.

"The Cardinals had won a game prior to this fight and they were supposed to play the winner of Blue Ridge and (another team),"..."Apparently some spectators were very vocal towards the umpire calls in favor of Blue Ridge and it just got louder and louder."

McLemore said some Blue Ridge parents then went over and had a verbal confrontation with some Cardinals parents. Then someone got pushed down a sloped area near field one. A parent from Blue Ridge then retaliated.

"And then all chaos broke out,"

In the aftermath, no injuries were reported, no one was arrested and both teams were disqualified from the tournament.

Wow, so half the parents involved didn't even have girls playing in the current game, they were supposed to play the winner of that game and felt the ump was making unfair calls. Now those are some parents who are too involved. Take a step back, maybe send some sunflower seeds and orange slices to the next game with another parent. I'm not sure what you're doing with your life, but there's got to be something better than getting your little girl's team disqualified from a softball tournament. "Weren't you banned from all your nephew's future baseball games?" Haha, it's hard to choke an ump out with that mask on but I got him.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Pat, who can't figure out why some parents wonder why their kids try to distance themselves.

  • Michael Knight

    looks like the most exercise a lot of them have had in quite some time....

  • KingCraigers

    Red Vs. Blue. Classic struggle.

  • Munihausen

    What is with the screaming? It unnecessarily escalates the situation and interferes with anyone even attempting to talk through the dispute and not-punch.

    The woman lobbing softly her shoe at the pile of brawling guys - wtf was that supposed to do?

    Pretty amusing, altogether.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    As far as hillbilly sport, I rate this as better than riding power wheels down a hill, but worse than chasing cheese down one.

  • jack chapman

    Yep. Bad enough their parents had to act like complete mouth breathing morons, but getting the teams disqualified for their assinine shenanigans on top of it... fucking idiots. They didn't just fuck over their own kids, they fucked over everyone else's kids on the teams too. Fuck those dumbshit "parents"

  • Bling Nye

    Fuck off you copy/paste basic bitch.

  • 'Murica.
    ;-)

  • jodyberry

    Anyone there under 300 pounds? Nope - didn't think so.

  • TheQiwiMan

    I've witnessed less erotic orgies.

    Just sayin.

  • Bling Nye

    "...both teams were disqualified from the tournament."

    Goddamn, those poor kids; can only imagine how embarrassed and ashamed they must have felt, then to top it off they get disqualified from the tournament. Insult to goddamn injury. There should be a special place in hell for shitty stupid parents..

  • Ollie Williams

    That is really unfortunate, and really doesn't make sense. This had nothing to do with the kids. Just don't let any of the parents come to the games anymore. Drop off and pick up of their kids only. This is the type of shit that those kids will remember for the rest of their lives.

  • Megatron Jenkins

    My question is, what were the kids doing whilst this was happening? Prolly standing around and watching, I know, but, still...

    Glad my parents didn't do shit this stupid.

  • Bling Nye

    Yep. Bad enough their parents had to act like complete mouth breathing morons, but getting the teams disqualified for their assinine shenanigans on top of it... fucking idiots. They didn't just fuck over their own kids, they fucked over everyone else's kids on the teams too. Fuck those dumbshit "parents".

  • Ollie Williams

    Ban them all from all future games.

  • Eric Ord

    Ban all of them from all past games for good measure!

  • Eric Ord

    First

    It's good to see people standing up for what they believe, you nihilists!

    PS I can't believe there was no reporting on who won! (The fight, not the game.)

  • Bling Nye

    Arguably there were no winners present.

  • Eric Ord

    The viewer

