Okay: Man Mods Ford Station Wagon Into A Brick Pizza Oven

In other pizza news (I'm sorry, once I start thinking about it I can't stop), this is the Ford Mondeo station wagon that French artist Benedetto Bufalino modded into a brick pizza oven. Notice how I said modded INTO, and not modded WITH, because the car is no longer drivable -- only towable. That's a shame too because I've always dreamed of pulling up to a fancy party in a mobile crematorium. "Damn GW, lookin' HOT." Thanks, I feel like I'm on fire. "You are." Heck yeah, tell everyone to gather round and you can roast marshmallows on my pecs. "You call those pecs?" Calling them tits only makes me sad.

Keep going for one more shot and several Instagram videos of the car oven in action.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees somebody needs to mod a convertible with a hibachi grill.