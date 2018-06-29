Oh Wow: Disney's Surprisingly Human Robotic Stuntmen

June 29, 2018

Just a few weeks ago I thought Disney's Stickman was the mouse's latest and greatest in robotic stuntman technology. Little did I know. LITTLE DID I KNOW. This is a short video showcasing Disney's significantly more humanoid stuntbots doing a handful of different acrobatic tricks into nets. The robots are autonomous and self-correcting, and Disney sees a future for them both in their theme parks, as well as acting as stunt doubles in its movies. Me? I do all my own stunts. *waving arm cast* I broke this sucker diving out of a moving car during a chase scene. "He elbow-dropped a teddy bear on the coffee table playing WrestleMania." Mom!

