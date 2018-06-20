Oh Wow: Deep Learning AI Program Can Turn Standard 30FPS Footage Into Seamless High Quality Slow-Motion

This is a video demonstration of a deep learning artificial intelligence program developed by graphics processor giant Nvidia that can turn standard 30FPS footage into beautiful, seamless 240FPS slow motion footage, 60FPS to 480FPS, and already slow motion footage four times slower. It really is impressive to watch, and the gif above doesn't do it justice. It's like seeing a picture of me some frenemy tagged me in on Facebook, and then seeing me in person. It's night and day -- my good looks are almost blinding in real life. "You wrapped yourself in aluminum foil." That helps too. "You look like a mummy from the future." That's the look I was going for.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to HA, who agrees soon nothing will be real anymore.